Body found in Otis Park in Colorado Springs is identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– After receiving a call around 8:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Colorado Springs Police Department found a deceased male with obvious trauma in Otis Park.

CSPD’s Homicide Assault Unit is currently overseeing the investigation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office complete the autopsy of the victim and identified him as 37-year-old Mitchell Arellano of Colorado Springs. The cause and manner of death have yet to be officially determined, and the case is still under active investigation.

Mr. Arellano’s death marks the twenty-first homicide in the City of Colorado Springs for 2021. At this time in 2020, CSPD was investigating twenty-four homicides.

Anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line to stay anonymous at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.