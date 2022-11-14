(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) shared videos on Twitter of bobcats hunting for rabbits on Monday, Nov. 14, warning homeowners to keep their pets safe from wildlife.

CPW SE Region warned that bobcats and other wildlife “would gladly take your pet dog or cat as a tasty substitute” for their usual prey, showing a video of bobcats hunting in a residential area of Colorado Springs.

According to CPW SE Region, wildlife can easily get over 6-foot privacy fences and such barriers will not protect your pet from mountain lions, bobcats, and coyotes. CPW advises you to keep your pets close by and keep them from wandering in wildlife areas.