Blue Angels jet makes emergency landing at airshow

by: Lanie Lee Cook

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A Blue Angels jet made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon at the Great Colorado Air Show.

According to a spokesperson with the Northern Colorado Regional Airport, which hosted the event, the jet had a flat tire and made an emergency landing around 3:25 p.m.

The airport reopened around 5:20 p.m., once the incident was cleared, the spokesperson said.

The airshow gates will reopen at 9 a.m. Sunday.

