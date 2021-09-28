FOX21 and Vitalant will hold Blood Drive to support local health agencies; sign up here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 News and Vitalant are preparing for an upcoming blood drive meant to help local health agencies battle the nationwide shortage of blood.

According to event coordinators, Colorado Springs is feeling the impact of the nationwide blood shortage. COVID-19 put a stop to many blood donation events while natural disasters, car wrecks, and other emergency situations continued.

In fact, 1 in 7 people entering a hospital requires blood. Furthermore, every two seconds, someone needs blood.

On Friday, Oct.8 from 6-10 a.m., participants will be able to give blood that will be used locally for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.

Check your eligibility to donate here.

It is important to note that no walk-ins will be accepted. In order to give blood, participants must sign up prior to the event. The link to sign up can be found here. Use Blood Drive code: 20070

EVENT DETAILS

When: October 8, 2021 from 6-10 a.m.

Where: 560 Wooten Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80915 (across the street from FOX21 News; adjacent to the Kum & Go gas station)

Things to remember:

– Bring your ID

– Eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours ahead of your donation

– Drink 8 to 16 ounces of water or a sports drink

– If you are donating platelets, please do not take aspirin (or any medication containing aspirin) within 48 hours prior to your donation.



For questions about the event, email FOX21 News at news@fox21news.com.

ABOUT VITALANT

According to Vitalant’s website, the organization is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services. Vitalant operates around 120 donation centers across the U.S. and is an internationally known leader that focuses on the experience, practice and application of transfusion medicine.