BLM protestors case in Colorado Springs will move forward with charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– In June of 2020, during the heat of the summer Black Lives Matter Protests that were spreading across the U.S., a group of protestors blocked the northbound lanes of I-25 just north of the Bijou Street exit in Colorado Springs for just over an hour on June 30.

A case regarding the incident has been heard in the Colorado Court system, focused on the protestors rights and their compliance during the incident with officers’ demands.

You can read our coverage of the event here.

The court decision, entitled People of the State of Colorado v. Molly Nicole Avion, was handed down today, saying that the “matter is on appeal from the county court’s ruling that the obstructing a highway or passageway state statute found at C.R.S. 18-9-107(1)(a) is unconstitutionally vague. Based upon this finding, the court dismissed the case against the defendant.”

The decision also read, “A variety of other arguments were made by the defendant in her motion and at the hearing on the matter. While the county court declined to address those, this court (District Court, El Paso County) will do so as they are constitutional issues of significant public importance which may be raised for the first time on appeal. In addition, the court disagreed with the defendant’s argument that there is proof the District Attorney engaged in selective prosecution.”

The court’s decision also ruled that one arrest during the protest was unconstitutional, which now sends the case back to county court for ruling.

Soon, the court will be moving forward with charges.