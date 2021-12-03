Blizzard Warning issued for parts of Hawaii as Denver hits 225 days without snow

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 225 days since Denver received measurable snowfall. This is the third longest snowless streak in history.

Meanwhile, in Hawaii, a Blizzard Warning was issued Friday that will start in the evening and last until Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said up to 12 inches of snow or more is possible with winds gusting over 100 miles per hour on the Big Island Summits.

Is it normal to see snow in Hawaii?

“Yes, although only on top of the highest peaks on Maui and the Big Island. Every winter, storm systems bring frequent snow storms to elevations generally above 11,000 feet. This means that only Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are impacted. Many times these snowstorms are accompanied by strong winds, resulting in significant drifting of snow and blizzard conditions,” the National Weather Service said.

November finished as Denver’s third warmest on record.

For the first time in nine months, extreme drought covers Denver and parts of the Front Range and eastern plains.