Blizzard underway over northern El Paso County

Above: A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service through Sunday evening. Travel conditions have been deteriorating through the day over northern El Paso County, the Palmer Divide through northern Colorado on the back side of a strong storm.

What is a Blizzard Warning?

Three or more hours of visibility of less than a quarter mile due to falling and/or blowing snow

and wind of at least 35 mph are expected

The amount of falling snow or snow existing on the ground is not a requirement

Visibility from Colorado Springs northward have been around or below 1/4 mile from the late morning. Wind gusts in the Blizzard Warning area have been as high as 50 m.p.h. Sunday afternoon.





The large storm is still spinning across eastern Colorado and will take until the early morning hours of Monday to begin to pull away from the area with improving conditions. Travel is not recommended in the Blizzard Warning area through the rest of Sunday.

Southern El Paso County, including most of Colorado Springs south of Woodmen Road, is under a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday evening. Visibility has generally been above 1/4 mile in these areas.

What is a Winter Storm Warning?

The Pueblo National Weather Service Forecast Office says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

For Colorado mountain areas, when snow of 8″ or more of snow is expected in 12 hours or 12″ or more is expected in 24 hours

at lower elevations in our state, at least 6 inches of snow in 12 hours, or 8″+ in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch.

Highways closed due to adverse conditions in Southern Colorado