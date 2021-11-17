Blippi the Musical stopping in Colorado Springs March 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Children’s YouTube sensation Blippi has added extra cities on their tour across the U.S., planning to stop on Colorado Springs on March 23, 2022.

Tickets will range in price from $25 to $65 and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 19. Fans are invited to visit blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information and meet and greet packages.

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage. The live show will encourage children to learn about the world around them through song and dance. Blippi has over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. It is also available for streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle..

In November 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the Blippi The Musical Cast Recording for download and streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The original North American Tour Cast Recording features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show.

To download or stream the cast recording using this link.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. The character will be played by professional stage performers selected by John for the stage.

