Black market marijuana investigation recovers 1,700 plants

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A four-month-long investigation into illegal marijuana concluded with the recovery of about 1,700 plants on Wednesday, April 19, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

A search warrant was executed in the 7200 block of East Highway 24, in Unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO said the area included 11 businesses in a large commercial building.

The resulting search recovered approximately 1700 marijuana plants, 400 pounds of refined marijuana, over five pounds of marijuana concentrate and one handgun, according to EPSO.

Arrests for the illegal cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of illegal black market marijuana are pending.