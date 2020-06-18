Black Lives Matter organizers host art auction for local non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS — A leader from the Colorado Springs Black Lives Matter protests teamed up with a local artist to help raise money for four non-profits.

“The community has each other’s backs and us as people as citizens have each other’s backs,” Organizer and Founder of “Get Back to the People,” Derrick Matthews said.

Artist Alexandria Bernard attended some of the protests. While she was there she created artwork she eventually donated to the organization to be part of the auction.

“I was like I’m going to paint things and thought at the end of the night I will hand it out to whoever wants it,” Bernard explained.

She met up with Matthews and together they collaborated to host an auction at the end of June.

“Artists are able to donate pieces then we’re going to donate the money to non-profits here in the community,” Matthews said.

The auction is open to the public and will be hosted at Art 111 on Saturday, June 27th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They are asking artists who want to donate their work to please do so before June 26th.

“We want it to be the best event, open to everyone, while still staying safe with coronavirus,” Matthews said.

Matthews said artists can either just drop off their work with their information at Art 111 studio or contact Matthews at getbacktothepeople@gmail.com if they would like to donate.

“I am trying to get as many artists as possible to see their feelings. Especially artists of color cause clearly their experience is radically different from mine,” Bernard said.

The money raised from the auction will go the Chinook Center, The Empowerment Solidarity Network, Thrive and Hillside Connection.

“There is an individual in a silhouette with their fist in the air kneeling. It spoke volumes to me. The reason why is because that is what we’ve been doing out here with these protests,” Matthews said.