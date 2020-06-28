Black Lives Matter art auction hosted downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS – Some of the organizers from the Black Lives Matter protests hosted earlier in June put on an art auction to help give back to the Colorado Springs community. It start at 5 p.m. on Saturday night and goes until 8 p.m..

The auction was planned in just under a month and held at ART 111 downtown. Derrick Matthews, one of the organizers said there were at least 5 different artists who donated in total.

The money raised from the auction will go the Chinook Center, The Empowerment Solidarity Network, Thrive and Hillside Connection.

Artist Alexandria Bernard attended some of the protests. While she was there, she created artwork she eventually donated to the organization to be part of the auction. She stated Saturday that she donated almost 10 different pieces of artwork.

In order to follow guidelines due to coronavirus, they had it set up as a “one person in, one person out” entrance.

Matthews said the Knob Hill Arts District is hosting a Black Lives Create event in August. According to their Facebook page artists are encouraged to email blacklivescreatefest@gmail.com for more info .