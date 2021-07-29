Black Hills Energy warns about scam calls

PUEBLO, Colo. – Several Black Hills Energy customers have reported that they have received scam calls telling them that their bill is delinquent and that their service will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless they pay the caller.

Black Hills Energy is advising customers to call their company at 1-888-890-5554 to verify the callers’ employment.

The company also offers customers the following advice:

Don’t respond to a high-pressure visit, a caller seeking personal information or any attempt to sell you anything over the phone. If someone calls claiming to represent your local utility that demands immediate payment or personal information from you, hang up immediately and call the customer service number on your bill.

Never provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

To verify if a Black Hills Energy employee was dispatched to your location, call 1-888-890-5554. Black Hills Energy employees and contractors wear shirts with the Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive designated vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

Black Hills Energy customers experiencing financial hardships affecting their ability to pay their energy bills in a timely manner can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/ to explore assistance options.