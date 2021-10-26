Black Hills Energy shares weatherization tips for Energy Awareness Month

PUEBLO, Colo. — This October marks the thirtieth year of celebrating Energy Awareness Month. With winter temperatures, Black Hills Energy is encouraging customers to consider weatherization projects and behavioral changes that reduce wasted energy and save money on monthly energy bills.

Vance Crocker, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Colorado operations, “We want to encourage our customers to be energy aware by taking advantage of easy and affordable upgrades that conserve energy and reach out now to our customer service team to learn more about our assistance resources like Budget Billing and Black Hills Cares.”

Customers worried about affording their bill are encouraged to enroll in Budget Billing to help supports customers looking to avoid the seasonal increases in bills.

Black Hills Energy is ready to help customers reduce wasted energy in the following ways:

Weather-strip your windows and doors – Did you know as much as 7-12% of a building’s heating and cooling loss occurs around windows and doors? Installing foam-backed tape around windows and doors is an easy and inexpensive way to keep chilly temperatures outside.

– Did you know as much as 7-12% of a building’s heating and cooling loss occurs around windows and doors? Installing foam-backed tape around windows and doors is an easy and inexpensive way to keep chilly temperatures outside. Seal cracks with caulk – Check the perimeters of windows, doors or where wood siding meets concrete foundation for signs of air leaks. Apply caulk to seal cracks and joints to keep drafts and moisture out of your home.

– Check the perimeters of windows, doors or where wood siding meets concrete foundation for signs of air leaks. Apply caulk to seal cracks and joints to keep drafts and moisture out of your home. Plug up the holes around outlets – Hardware stores sell Styrofoam plugs to seal off energy loss around outlet plugs and light switches inside your home or business. Be sure to follow installation and safety recommendations.

– Hardware stores sell Styrofoam plugs to seal off energy loss around outlet plugs and light switches inside your home or business. Be sure to follow installation and safety recommendations. Keep up with regular furnace maintenance – Your heating system, whether gas or electric, is probably your home’s largest energy user in the winter. It can also be an energy waster if you don’t use it wisely. Clean furnace filters each month, replace filters at least every three months and have a professional check-up each year.

– Your heating system, whether gas or electric, is probably your home’s largest energy user in the winter. It can also be an energy waster if you don’t use it wisely. Clean furnace filters each month, replace filters at least every three months and have a professional check-up each year. Install a programmable thermostat – Installing a programmable thermostat is an excellent way to reduce wasted energy overnight and while you’re out of the house. If health concerns aren’t a factor, set your thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months and reduce it by a couple of degrees while you’re sleeping.

– Installing a programmable thermostat is an excellent way to reduce wasted energy overnight and while you’re out of the house. If health concerns aren’t a factor, set your thermostat to 68 degrees during winter months and reduce it by a couple of degrees while you’re sleeping. Let the sun do the work – Open blinds on all south-facing windows to let the sun naturally heat your home during the day. Particularly for those spending more time at home these days, this prevents you from having to run the heat 24/7 and will save you from having to turn on additional lights.

– Open blinds on all south-facing windows to let the sun naturally heat your home during the day. Particularly for those spending more time at home these days, this prevents you from having to run the heat 24/7 and will save you from having to turn on additional lights. Switch your bulbs – Replace incandescent light bulbs with more efficient LED light bulbs, which use less energy and save money — especially since you’re likely home more often and have the lights on during the colder months of the year.

– Replace incandescent light bulbs with more efficient LED light bulbs, which use less energy and save money — especially since you’re likely home more often and have the lights on during the colder months of the year. For more ways to save energy and money this winter, visit www.energy-ready.com.

Black Hills Energy is committed to providing the safe, reliable energy that our communities need to thrive, and is closely monitoring the current and forecasted price and supply of natural gas.

To learn more about Black Hills Corp., click here www.blackhillscorp.com.