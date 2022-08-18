BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest.

Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations.

50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old David Tilley. The cause and manner of death for both victim and suspect will be released by the Coroner.

According to deputies, Breana and David were married and both lived together in the same home.

A motive for the shooting is being investigated.

“Our sympathies go out to the friends and family of all affected by this tragedy,” said EPSO in a press release.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact EPSO’s Tip line at 719-520-7777. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.