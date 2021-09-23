Black Cats and Dumbo demonstration at National Museum of World War II Aviation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– You saw it pulled at the first-ever Colorado Special Olympics plane pull, now see it up close and in-person!



The Consolidated Aircraft PBY “Catalina” was once a fearsome and amphibious hunter of Axis ships in WWII, and a welcome sight to downed aircrews and sailors who were stranded.

It could stay in the air for up to 20 hours, making the aircraft a formidable enemy as well as is known to be the war’s most effective airborne submarine hunter. The “PB” denotes “Patrol Bomber” and the “Y” is Consolidated Aircraft’s designation.

A presentation will be given on Saturday, Sept. 25, by museum curator and historian Colonel Gene Pfeffer will focus on the PBY’s roles in wartime as well as will tell the stories of one PBY pilot who was awarded the Medal of Honor and another who served as a highly respected elected official in Colorado.

The event will be held in the WestPac Hangar located at the museum with the presentation to be made in front of the museum’s PBY which will be flown after the presentation.



Normal ticket prices apply with no additional charge for the presentation and demonstration.

For more information, contact the museum’s Front Desk at 719-637-7559.



The schedule of events are as follows:

8:00 am — Museum doors open

9:00 am — Presentation

9:45 am — PBY Walk-Around and Start-Up

10:00 am — PBY Taxi and Takeoff

To learn more about the National Museum of World War Two Aviation, click here.