Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area seek community input

In this Oct. 6, 2019 photo, a pair of horseback riders make their way toward Beckwith Pass on the Cliff Creek Trail near Crested Butte, Gunnison, County, Colo. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that an exclusive group of Texans stood to benefit when the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, urged the small Colorado county to reverse a public health order during the coronavirus outbreak. Paxton this month told Gunnison County that banning Texans from their property in Colorado during the outbreak was unconstitutional. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

MONTROSE, Colo. – The National Park Service has released information regarding a comprehensive planning effort that would provide long-term direction to preserve wilderness and backcountry resources at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.

Documents providing an overview of the planning history, the planning goals and issues, and potential management strategies and actions are available for review and comment here. Interested parties should submit comments before January 21, 2022, either on this website or via mail to the following address:

Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP–Curecanti NRA

Attention: Superintendent Deanna Greco

102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230

The NPS is seeking comments on how to manage the backcountry and designated wilderness of Black Canyon of the Gunnison and the land-based backcountry at Curecanti, as well as ideas or concerns about the visitor experience and resource protection.

The planning team will analyze feedback received during this outreach period to inform development of the draft wilderness and backcountry management plan and related National Environmental Policy Act documents. Once that is complete, the draft and NEPA documents will be made available for public review and comment through the website above.

Approximately 50% of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is designated wilderness. Although all units of the national park system are managed pursuant to the NPS Organic Act, the Wilderness Act and NPS policy require additional protections for Congressionally-designated wilderness areas when compared to non-wilderness areas.