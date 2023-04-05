(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After nearly 600 submissions to the Flying W Ranch’s bison naming contest, two new 9-month-old bison have their names!

Welcome Hattie and Rosie to the Flying W Ranch! The two were offered to the ranch after a woman attended her husband’s celebration of life at the ranch, and mentioned to Flying W Ranch President Leigh Ann Wolfe that she had two American Bison said to be descendants of a historic herd.

The Charles Goodknight herd belonged to a rancher in Texas in the mid 1800s, and its descendants are said to be the last southern herd in existence to remain intact since the days of annihilation, according to AllAboutBison.com.

The Flying W Ranch put a call out to the community in February, asking for name submissions, and the community stepped up. The ranch said on Facebook on April 3 that they searched through over 600 submissions for the perfect names, finally settling on Hattie and Rosie, submitted by Christine K.

The ranch said the names were inspired by the yellow roses and a cowboy hat in the Mountain Stream Lodge, which honor Marian and Russ Wolfe, the founders of the ranch. In the final poll, Rosie and Hattie received more than half the votes from fans.

For submitting the winning names, Christine K. will receive six chuckwagon tickets for the summer, six tickets for the Christmas show, and a $250 gift certificate to the Flying W mercantile.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

The Flying W Ranch added that Leigh Ann Wolfe pays tribute to her mom’s roses and her dad’s cowboy hat before every show at the ranch, so the names really were the perfect selection for the two new additions.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the naming contest!” the ranch posted on Facebook. “We were ecstatic at the response and loved all the suggestions. Stay tuned to see more of these two beautiful girls. We hope you will visit Rosie and Hattie at the Ranch this summer!”