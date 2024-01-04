DENVER (KDVR) — Coors Field announced its fourth headliner for its summer concert series on Thursday.

The “Piano Man” himself is returning to Colorado for the first time in five years. Billy Joel, 74, will be bringing his “Billy Joel in Concert” tour to Coors Field on July 12.

The last time Joel was in Colorado was on Aug. 8, 2019, when he performed at the home of the Rockies for the first time. During that tour, he performed a total of 25 songs, beginning with “Matter of Trust” and ending with “You May Be Right.”

Joel’s other recent concerts in Denver were at what was then known as the Pepsi Center in 2010 and 2015.

Joel is a legend in the music world, with more than 150 million records sold. He has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations since signing his first solo recording contract in 1972.

In 1999, Joel had the honor of being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

With hits that stand the test of time, like “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and “Vienna,” Joel’s upcoming performance is sure to be a night Denver will not soon forget.

Joel is the fourth concert announced by Coors Field this year. Kane Brown, Green Day, and Def Leppard and Journey will all be performing in September.

Tickets

Tickets will go on presale for Citi cardmembers on Monday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m.

Verizon customers will also have access to presale beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 p.m.

General sale will begin on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The concert will start at 8 p.m.