DENVER — The Senate approved two bills aimed to improve access to affordable housing and address homelessness in Colorado.

HB22-1378 would provide $50 million in federal pandemic relief funding to budget a homelessness navigation campus as a holistic response to prevent homelessness. The funding provided from the Economic Recovery & Relief Cash Fund, will be directed through a request for application to local governments and nonprofits as a means to build or acquire and then facilitate a regional navigation campus. The bill was sponsored by Senator James Coleman and Chris Hansen.

“This bill will connect folks without stable housing to the services, care and housing they need, and give more Coloradans support to help them move forward and thrive,” said Coleman.

The new campus will integrate emergency, transitional and permanent supportive housing with behavioral health care, substance use disorder treatment, medical care, case management, employment, skills training and more – all in one location.

“Too many of our neighbors are struggling to find a place to call home, and they need assistance,” Hansen said. “Our bill will provide significant new resources to support folks experiencing homelessness, and give nonprofits and local governments more capacity to address this crisis.”

The Senate also passed HB22-1287 which would extend critical protections for mobile home park residents. The legislation aims to drive down the cost of housing, hold landlords accountable and ensure residents can remain in their homes.

“Housing prices are skyrocketing for all of us, including our mobile home residents who are continually displaced by out-of-state investors,” said Winter. “With this bill, we’re working to ensure that we don’t lose Colorado’s largest source of naturally-occurring affordable housing.”

HB22-1287 would ensure mobile home park residents are given substantial notice if a party would like to purchase the park. The bill aims to increase stability for residents and empower them to purchase the land they reside on as well. Additionally, it preserves housing affordability by helping them pay for potential relocation and other costs. Finally, it gives the Attorney General and the Division of Housing the authority to address violations of mobile home park protections.