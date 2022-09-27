COLORADO SPRINGS — Schools across the country may soon have another tool in the continuous fight against the most dangerous drug on our streets, fentanyl.

State representatives Doug Lamborn and Joe Neguse are spearheading the Protecting Kids from Fentanyl Act to provide more resources in the classroom.

If passed, the bill would allow school districts to use extra COVID-19 relief dollars to purchase drugs like Narcan, that reverse the effects of fentanyl.

Illicit fentanyl is powerful, easily made, and easy to transport, making it a popular and profitable narcotic for drug traffickers.

“It is leading young people to overdose at a higher rate than ever before,” said Michael Allen, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney back in March.

Colorado leaders continue to hold discussions in our community to attack the fentanyl crisis from all sides. In the latest El Paso County fentanyl round-table, Congressman Lamborn learned some but not all school districts have a supply of Narcan.

“I’m amazed that all schools don’t have that capability, so that is why we introduced this legislation,” Congressman Lamborn said.

Two Colorado congressmen joining forces to protect kids from fentanyl in new bipartisan legislation.

“By working together on something we all agree is a problem that’s got to be addressed, I think we have a better chance at success,” Congressman Lamborn said.

The congressman also said there was a lot of money sent to schools in a COVID relief package that hasn’t been spent yet.

“It was way too much than was needed to address COVID,” Congressman Lamborn said.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fentanyl was involved in 77% of teen overdose deaths in 2021.

Local law enforcement says Narcan takes the place of opioids, reducing their effect. Congressman Lamborn believes that in order to reduce the destruction fentanyl causes, it’s going to take all of us.

“We need to be involved in this together and talking about how this is an epidemic,” Congressman Lamborn said.