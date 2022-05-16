COLORADO SPRINGS — Comedian Bill Burr is bringing his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour to Colorado Springs in December.

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Burr sells out theaters internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts. He made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020, he stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and he stars as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

On Monday, Burr announced the second leg of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour, produced by Live Nation, which will visit 25 cities starting on September 8 through December 17. On the heels of his historic show in Boston as the first comedian to headline Fenway Park this August, the tour will include a Colorado Springs stop at Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20. Head to billburr.com/tour-dates for a list of tour dates and to buy tickets once they’re live.