COLORADO SPRINGS — Registrations are now open for those wanting to partake in Bike to Work Day on Jun 22.

Riders will get to choose from nearly 40 breakfast stations for a free breakfast on the trail system and at local businesses throughout the city. Participating locations will offer free breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“No matter if you’re back in the office or working from home, we look forward to creating a fun, festive atmosphere while meeting others commuting by bike,” said Kate Brady, senior bicycle for the City of Colorado Springs. Breakfast locations are designed to be convenient to places people actually ride their bikes while highlighting local businesses that support bicycling in the community.”

Breakfast stations are first-come, first-served. Participants are not required to register to visit specific breakfast stations, but are asked to register to ride their bikes. Riders can plan their commute to free breakfast stops on an interactive map.

Bicyclists will get a chance to win a Trek Bicycle from Scheels by joining the COS Bike to Work Day Challenge. Those wanting to participate will have to download the Ride Spot app and join Bike Colorado Springs.

Local businesses can join the fun as a Corporate Champion to promote health and wellness. The city encourages local businesses and organization to sign up their company and learn how to champion the cause.

Bike to Work Day participants are also invited to the Music at the Indyfree concert and Farmers Market Series. The event will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 235 South Nevada Ave, in downtown Colorado Springs.

There will be musical performances by local artists Joe Johnson and Grant Sabin who were past winners of the Indy’s Best of the Springs for music. Food trucks, arts and crafts vendors will be part of the venue, along with free beer, wine and whiskey tastings.