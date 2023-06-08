(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said people can sign up for Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 28 to promote alternatives for getting to work.

The event will feature a free breakfast at more than 30 stations on the trail system and local businesses throughout the city from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“The City of Colorado Springs is excited to celebrate Bike to Work Day and create a fun, festive atmosphere that reminds residents that biking to work is a healthy and safe alternative,” said Tim Roberts, Senior Planner for the City of Colorado Springs. “The annual event promotes various modes of transportation and highlights our City’s robust urban trail network. We are grateful to the local businesses supporting the event and the bicycling community. We invite all our residents to come and join us at one of our amazing breakfast stations.”

Breakfast stations are first-come, first-served. Although there is no need to register to visit specific breakfast stations, participants are encouraged to register to ride. Riders can plan their commute to free breakfast stops on an interactive map, which can be viewed at the link above.