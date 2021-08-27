Big Mountain Enduro coming to Durango Aug. 28

DURANGO, Colo. – The Big Mountain Enduro is coming on Saturday, Aug. 28 to Purgatory Resort in Durango for two big days of a highly anticipated race series offering some of most intense bike terrains in America.

BME is for everyone from amateurs to pros who enjoy cross country racing. The event is sold out at 400 riders who will compete in eight events such as uphill races and downhill time trials. Finishing times will be totaled from all events.

Spectators will have the chance to watch world-class racing by all kinds of mountain bikers, trail builders and mingle with other mountain bikers fans.



To learn more about BME and this weekend’s festivities, click here.