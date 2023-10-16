(PUEBLO, Colo.) — President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Colorado has been postponed, for the President to stay in Washington D.C. and focus on the growing conflict in the Middle East.

According to the White House, President Biden was scheduled to come to Colorado on Monday, Oct. 16 to visit CS Wind in Pueblo, Colorado to highlight how his economic policies are creating jobs and opportunities in Colorado. The White House said CS Wind is undergoing a $200 Million expansion that is expected to create 850 jobs by 2026.

Early Monday morning, the White House told AP News that the President was postponing his trip to Colorado to stay in Washington and hold a series of meetings with aides on Israel, as he weighs a decision to visit the region in support of Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,400 people including Americans.

AP News contributed to this report.