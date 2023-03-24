(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The White House appears ready to reverse a Trump administration plan to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, according to a recent article by The Washington Post.

“Fearing the transfer would disrupt operations at a time when space is increasingly important to the military,” President Joe Biden is likely to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, per The Washington Post.

According to the article, Trump first proposed the idea of relocating Space Command to Huntsville, Alabama on Jan. 11, 2021, five days after the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers, told The Washington Post that Trump’s treatment of the issue seemed to have, “a political edge all along,” from two separate conversations he had with Trump regarding relocation.

The Space Command and its predecessors have been based in Colorado Springs for decades. Senior military officials argued for Space Command to remain in Colorado Springs from the start, stated the article. Now the Biden administration seems to be nearing the same conclusion, per The Washington Post.

“We share the concerns of some military leaders about potential disruption of space operations at a critical moment for our national security,” a White House official said this week.

In an email sent to The Washington Post, senior military official Air Force Gen. John Hyten, a former head of the Space Command explained why he recommended Colorado Springs counter to Hunstville.

“My rationale was that the threat, primarily China, demanded that we move as fast as possible to reach full operational capability and that we could do that in Colorado much quicker than in Alabama,” read Gen. Hyten’s email.

This same recommendation was made by two other top military space officials, Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, the Space Force chief; and U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, who headed the Space Command, according to the GAO report.

Following an initial review by the Biden Defense Department’s inspector general who found the relocation “lawful” and “reasonable,” a second review was requested in December 2022, according to The Washington Post.

The White House requested this “review of the review,” due to concerns the relocation would mean a protracted delay in settling the Space Command in a new location, per the article.

The Washington Post sourced Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall who told the Air and Space Association on March 7, “We’re doing some additional analysis; we want to make very sure we get this right.”