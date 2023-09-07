(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bicyclist was killed in a crash in the evening hours of Wednesday, Sept. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, at around 10:45 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway about a hit-and-run crash. Officers were informed a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.

When officers arrived they found a bicyclist dead. An investigation revealed the bicyclist was traveling south in the northbound bike lane when an unidentified vehicle hit the bicycle.