(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in North Cheyenne Cañon on Sunday, July 16, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday at around 2:20 p.m. police were called to the 3400 block of North Cheyenne Canyon Road in North Cheyenne Cañon, about a crash.

The investigation showed that a car traveling up a narrow pathway on N. Cheyenne Canyon Rd. crossed the center of the road causing a car going downhill to abruptly stop. Police said a bicyclist that was traveling downhill behind the car that stopped ended up crashing into the back of the car.

CSPD said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.