(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a bicycle rider killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 6, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers were called to the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Hancock Expressway about a crash, and initial information about the crash indicated a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Officers found the bicyclist, later identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Ibanez-Charco, dead on the scene. CSPD said the investigation showed the bicyclist was traveling south in the northbound bike lane when an unidentified vehicle hit the bicycle.

According to CSPD, this was the 32nd fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 40 fatal crashes.