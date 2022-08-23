COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash in the Stetson Hills area involving a bicycle and a SUV.

At around noon on August 22, officers were called to the area of Rio Vista Drive and South Carefree Circle, west of North Powers Boulevard.

Police said the SUV was driving north on Rio Vista Drive going through the intersection of South Carefree Circle, when a bicycle heading eastbound on Carefree Circle collided with the driver’s side door.

CSPD said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for life-threatening injuries.