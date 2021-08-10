Beyond the Call of Duty organization to park memorial at 1350 Distilling Aug. 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– An organization focused on raising awareness of the loss of first responders who were on duty and supporting their families will be parking their memorial in front of 1350 Distilling’s taste lounge on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The group is called Beyond the Call of Duty, acting as a 501(c)3 organization, and their End of Watch Ride is an over 17,000-mile ride across the U.S. to honor all individuals who serve in law enforcement.

This year’s ride first began on Friday, May 28 in Washington state and will end after eighty-three days on the road on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Lone Wolf Harley Davidson in Spokane Valley, Washington.

The group will also be stopping by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Aug. 12.

To learn more about Beyond the Call of Duty and their 17,000-mile ride, visit their website here.