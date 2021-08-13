Beyond the Call of Duty celebrates fallen law enforcement officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– An organization called Beyond the Call of Duty, focused on raising awareness of the loss of first responders on duty, parked their memorial in front of 1350 Distilling’s taste lounge on Wednesday, August 11.

A custom-painted Harley Davidson’s honoring a fallen Colorado-based law enforcement officer — Master Trooper Will Moden– was featured during the ride.

MT Moden’s wife traveled with the group over 6,000 miles.

To learn more about Beyond the Call of Duty and their 17,000-mile ride, visit their website here.