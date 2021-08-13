Beyond the Call of Duty celebrates CSPD fallen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– An organization called Beyond the Call of Duty focused on raising awareness of the loss of first responders on duty parked their memorial in front of 1350 Distilling’s taste lounge on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and stopped at the Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Two custom-painted Harley Davidson’s honoring two of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s fallen–Corporal Daniel Groves and Master Trooper Will Moden–were featured during the ride.

Wife of MT Moden and Eddie Gomez, the partner of Cpl. Groves, traveled with the group over 6,000 miles.

To learn more about Beyond the Call of Duty and their 17,000-mile ride, visit their website here.