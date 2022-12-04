Beulah Yule Log Festival to honor 67 years of tradition

(BEULAH, Colo.) — The Beulah Yule Log Festival will continue its historic holiday tradition for the 67th year on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The festival will take place at the Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Participants will search for an eight-foot-long pine log that is hidden in the park months before the festival. The log may be buried in the snow or hidden in an upright position, according to the festival’s website.

Guests will get to enjoy a chili bar in the Horseshoe Lodge before the hunt for the Yule Log begins. Tickets will include chili, toppings, cornbread, a drink and dessert anytime from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All proceeds will support the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center in providing Pueblo and Beulah’s youth with environmental programming.

The Festival is inviting everyone to bring their family and friends to help keep the tradition alive.