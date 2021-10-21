Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado’s 27th anniversary of A Night of Excellence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is proud to announce Bob Penkhus Motor Company returns for the sixth year as the Presenting Sponsor of the 27th Annual A Night of Excellence gala event, which honors Excellence In Customer Service.

“Bob Penkhus was one of Southern Colorado’s founding Accredited Businesses, and we are proud to have them back as the Presenting Sponsor for this special night,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of the BBB of Southern Colorado. “We are excited about this year’s theme, Iconic Brands. Recharged and Ready to Ride as we honor not only the finalists for the Excellence in Customer Service Award, but the iconic brands of Colorado Springs, and the entire Southern Colorado community.”

Since 1995, BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized businesses for superior customer service. The Excellence in Customer Service (EICS) Award is a comprehensive customer service improvement program run by volunteers and all BBB Accredited Businesses in Southern Colorado are invited to participate.

Bob Penkhus Motor Company returns not only as this year’s Excellence In Customer Service Presenting Sponsor, but is one of the Award nominees.

“We are excited about this year’s A Night of Excellence theme as we reflect on an unprecedented year of struggle and triumph for not only our businesses,” said Sevan Stryker, General Manager of Bob Penkhus Motor Company. “We wholeheartedly understand the importance and commitment it takes to apply for the award and we’d like to extend a congratulations to the other 6 nominees of the award for all of their hard work and dedication to providing excellence in customer service.”

There are 7 businesses that are contending for BBB’s Excellence in Customer Service Award this year. This year’s award contenders include:

● Bob Penkhus Motor Company

● Kaiser Permanente

● Luisa Graff Jewelers

● McCloskey Motors

● Peak Structural, Inc.

● Rocky Mountain PACE

● WireNut Home Services

For more information about the evening’s festivities, click here.