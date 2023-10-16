(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the winners of the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards. These awards aim to recognize local favorites for their exceptional services in our community.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo picked up the award for the best outdoor activity. PR and Social Media Manager Rachel Wright received the award on Monday morning’s Best of the Best special show.

Like always, Wright didn’t come alone! Meet Little Foot, a 4 1/2 foot long red tegu who loves to walk. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is also gearing up for the spooky season. Boo at the Zoo is happening soon!

Boo at the Zoo is the Zoo’s annual Halloween tradition, with 25+ trick-or-treat stations throughout the Zoo, a kid-friendly haunted house, a jack-o-lantern pumpkin patch, lots of Halloween decorations and of course, visits with your favorite animals like the giraffe herd – who you can stop by and feed lettuce as you make your way around.

Tickets are on sale now at cmzoo.org/boo.