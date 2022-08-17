OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — After “excessive flooding” impacted Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in La Junta, the park is now closed until “further notice,” according to the National Park Service.

The park posted photos to its Facebook page, saying the flooding happened during a storm on Tuesday, August 16.



NPS Photos/J. Koch of water filled plaza

According to Alicia Lafever, with Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, there is no permanent damage from the flooding and they expect to be back open within a day or two.

Prior to the flooding, the park was also closed on April 12 after a wildfire burned right up to the property. Bent’s Old Fort remained untouched despite some close calls.

The reconstructed 1840s fur trading post allows living historians to recreate the past sights, sounds and smells with guided tours, demonstrations, and special events.