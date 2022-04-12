OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is responding to a massive fire near Bent’s Fort. This is separate from the nearby fire in Fort Lyon that has forced evacuations.

OCSO says the Bent’s Fort fire was reignited from an earlier fire. It is east of Bent-Fort and has burned more than a thousand acres. La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson says three to four out buildings have been lost, but no homes have been damaged. There have been a few rural homeowners that have been on pre-evacuation notice.

“There is no threat to Bent Fort, it is being protected so I want that to be the main point. Mainly the fire has been in the river bottom, it has gotten out to some farm land but we’ve contained it off some farm land so its maintained to the river area,” Chief Davidson said.

The fire is five percent contained.