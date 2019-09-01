Bennet continues presidential bid despite not qualifying for upcoming debate

ASPEN, Colo — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet plans to keep campaigning for president, despite not qualifying for an upcoming democratic debate.
Bennet is not one of the ten candidates with the necessary polling and donor support to appear in Houston’s September 12 debate.
Bennet told a crowd Friday in Aspen, claiming that many voters have not chosen a candidate and that some candidates have qualified for the debate, despite not polling well.
Bennet says he’s looking forward to the 2020 Iowa and New Hampshire primaries.