Bennet continues presidential bid despite not qualifying for upcoming debate

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. If there’s a place where Democrat Michael Bennet’s low-key approach to the presidential contest would resonate, it would seem to be Iowa. But even here, the Colorado senator is running into the realities of modern campaigning, where the candidate with the best zinger or a viral tweet often gets top billing. He insists he won’t change. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ASPEN, Colo — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet plans to keep campaigning for president, despite not qualifying for an upcoming democratic debate.

Bennet is not one of the ten candidates with the necessary polling and donor support to appear in Houston’s September 12 debate.

Bennet told a crowd Friday in Aspen, claiming that many voters have not chosen a candidate and that some candidates have qualified for the debate, despite not polling well.

Bennet says he’s looking forward to the 2020 Iowa and New Hampshire primaries.