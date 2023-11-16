(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper want to honor the victims of the Club Q Shooting that happened nearly one year ago.

“It fills me with rage and sadness that this horrific tragedy happened, and it should remind the Senate of our need to take action,” said Senator Michael Bennet.

The Senators introduced a resolution for the senate to recognize the one year remembrance of the attack, and also express solidarity and support for survivors, the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community, and the families, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragedy.

“Hate and bigotry have no place here. The tremendous strength and perseverance of this community is an example to us all. Everyone deserves the right to be who they are and love who they love without fear,” said Senator John Hickenlooper.

Senator Bennet’s office says they both honored the victims after the shooting and called on Congress to pass the Respect for Marriage Act which was signed in December of 2022.