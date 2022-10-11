(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bristol Brewing Company will host a fundraising event on Friday to release their Benefit Beers, and to celebrate three local nonprofits.

The Benefit Beer party will feature three signature beers on tap, the massively popular Pumpkin Ale; benefiting Venetucci Farm, the Smoked Porter; benefiting Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts, and the Piñon Nut Brown Ale; benefiting Friends of Cheyenne Cañon.

Give Back Mix Packs, which include all three bottled Benefit Beers, will also be available for purchase to-go. Each benefiting nonprofit will speak about the impact proceeds will have on their organizations and host onsite activities.

One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of each pint and Give Back Mix Pack will be donated to the corresponding nonprofit. The brewery has raised well over $750,000 combined over the past 14 years for these nonprofits.

The Benefit Beers party will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Bristol Pub, Ivywild School, 1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.