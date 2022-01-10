Beaver Creek Resort unveils 250-acre terrain expansion

BEAVER CREEK, Colo.– Beaver Creek Resort opened its brand-new beginner and intermediate learning terrain called McCoy Park, on Monday, Jan. 10.

As the resort’s newest terrain experience, McCoy Park offers 250 acres of natural groomable glade skiing and snowboarding in a bowl environment.

The McCoy Park investment is a commitment by Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Resorts to the guest experience, and the expansion offers a great learning environment.

“This is an extraordinary moment for Beaver Creek Resort. As a world class luxury family resort, we are thrilled to add this terrain to our mountain. McCoy Park offers families the opportunity to explore together and immerse themselves in nature,” said Nadia Guerriero, COO, Beaver Creek. “There really is nothing like skiing or snowboarding in McCoy Park.”

The expansion adds two new quad chairlifts, the McCoy Park Express and Reunion Lift, servicing 17 new trails, 14 of which are rated for beginners. The new area also features Eaton Haus, a new warming hut and dining outpost named after Earl Eaton, resort co-founder and early proponent of the McCoy Park terrain.

Come celebrate the park’s opening in Beaver Creek Village on Jan. 14, with remarks from COO Nadia Guerriero, live music, complimentary ice skating and hot chocolate, giveaways, performances and more.