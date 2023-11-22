(COLORADO) — Beaver Creek and Crested Butte opened Wednesday, Nov. 22 for the 2023-2024 ski and snowboard season!

Beaver Creek started the season by welcoming riders with signature chocolate chip cookies, hot chocolate, giveaways, and a cookie competition. 55 acres of signature terrain with Lotigo Flats, Gold Dust, and Haymeadow trail are now open.

“On behalf of the entire Beaver Creek team, we can’t wait to welcome you back to the resort for skiing and riding this season!” said Bobby Murphy, vice president and chief operating officer at Beaver Creek Resort.

Crested Butte had a banner break, giveaways, a DJ, and much more. The resort will have nearly 35 acres of terrain available across five trails.