TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) gives a few reminders on bearproofing your home to protect bears and your property.

To Keep Bears Out, CPW says to:

Many bears that enter homes do so through an unlocked or open window or door. Close and lock all bear- accessible windows and doors when you leave the house, and at night before you go to bed.

If you must leave a downstairs windows open, install sturdy grates or bars. Screens do not keep out bears.

Screens do not keep out bears. Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home. Install extra-sturdy doors if you have a freezer, refrigerator, pet food, bird seed, or other attractants in your garage.

in your garage. Keep car doors and windows closed and locked if you park outside. Make sure there is nothing with an odor in your vehicle, including candy, gum, air refreshers, trash, lotions and lip balms .

. Bears are great climbers— remove any tree limbs that might provide access to upper level decks and windows.

Replace exterior level-style door handles with good quality round door knobs that bears cannot pull or push open.

Put on talk radio (not music) when you leave home. Human voice startle most bears.

CPW says to Get Rid of Attractants

Bears follow their super-sensitive noses to anything that smells like food, and can follow scents from up to five miles away.

Do not leave trash out overnight unless it is in a bear-proof enclosure or container. Obey all local regulations.

We recommend feeding birds only when bears are hibernating.

Do not store food of any kind in an unlocked garage, flimsy shed or on or under your deck.

in an unlocked garage, flimsy shed or on or under your deck. Do not leave anything with an odor outside, near open windows or in your vehicle, even if you are home. That includes scented candles, air fresheners, soaps and lotions.

Bear sneaks into fridge. (Credit: Amy Franklin)

Teach Bears They are Not Welcome