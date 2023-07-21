DENVER (KDVR) — Imagine Officer Drew Vrbenec’s surprise when he recently discovered bear prints covering his Colorado Parks and Wildlife truck. But the bear didn’t just leave behind prints, he tried to open both doors too.

The bear almost struck gold as he could smell a stinky deer carcass in the truck, according to CPW Southeast Region’s Twitter.

The bear couldn’t find his way into the car, but not for a lack of trying.

After pawing over both doors and the roof he left a nose print on the rearview mirror as a warning sign for Coloradans to lock their doors during bear season.

CPW’s southeast region posted a picture on Twitter of a department truck covered in bear prints.

This isn’t the only bear sighting of the season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted a few warnings to be “bear aware” as bears are scrummaging through trash cans, bathing in community pools and breaking into cars.

Being bear aware with a vehicle includes not leaving food in the car, locking the car doors and keeping your car windows rolled up. The same goes for homes. Make sure you lock your doors and close your bottom floor windows at night or when you’re not home.

Storing food away from bears is increasingly important when you’re camping. Cook food away from the campsite, wash your dishes and don’t keep food in your tent.

Bears are adorable from a distance, but they don’t make great co-pilots after they raid your car.