Bear sneaks into garage freezer for midnight snack, eats $600+ worth of frozen meat

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colder weather has arrived and bears are headed into hibernation for a long winter’s nap.

Well, most bears are. But last month, one bear decided to do some last-minute stocking up for winter.

It happened at a home on Peak 7 just before midnight on Oct. 7.

Amy Franklin said she accidentally forgot to close her garage door. When she went to the garage the next morning, there was quite a mess.

“Based on the videos, the bear was here for about an hour and a half, he took everything out of the freezer, including over $600 in frozen meats,” shared Franklin.

The bear got into Franklin’s garage and not only ate hundreds of dollars in frozen meat, it also ate all of Franklin’s frozen hot chocolate.

Franklin said it’s not the first time she’s captured bears on her Ring camera.

How to bearproof your home