Bear Run coming to Bear Creek Regional Trail on Nov. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Be prepared for some bear sightings on Saturday, Nov. 13! The annual Bear Run, a 3K and 5K trail fun run and walk, has returned at Bear Creek Regional Trail.

All new runners to the event will be given a bear suit to keep and wear during the run. Returning runners can dust their bear suit from Bear Runs and may register at a discounted rate.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers group which funds the educational programs and nature camps at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers.

The run/walk will start at 10:00 AM at 2002 Creek Crossing, Colorado Springs, CO 80906. Come at 9:00 a.m. for Bear Yoga to warm up your muscles.

All participants are invited to join the costume contest by embellishing their bear suit with prizes awarded in three categories of Child, Adult, and Group.

Registration costs are $60/adult and $30/child which will include your bear suit.

For returning participants who already have a suit the cost is $20/adult and $15/child. Register at www.ELPASOCO.COM/BEARRUN.

Be sure to register now while you can as space is limited!