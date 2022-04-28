LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a bear destroyed the interior of a car last week, all for some lip gloss.

It happened on April 22 early in the morning. The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the bear broke into two vehicles that had no food or trash in them. One of the vehicles was destroyed on the inside and the bear was reportedly still inside when the resident noticed the damage.

“There was no food/trash left inside, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out. Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent,” CPW said,

CPW said anything from sunscreen to Chapstick to air fresheners, and even lotion can lure a bear to your vehicle.

Bear activity has started picking up across the state.

Here’s where bears have been reported:

Glenwood Springs

Aspen/Snowmass

Steamboat Springs

Durango

Colorado Springs

Evergreen: 3 reports

Golden: 1 report

Larkspur: 2 reports

CPW said there have been reports of bears in trashes and birdfeeders as well.

How to bearproof your home

Bear-proofing your home is not only important to your safety but also important for protecting bears.

“Simple changes in human behavior can reap big benefits. If people keep their trash and other potential food items, like birdseed and dog food, off-limits to bears, not only will they protect their homes and property from bear damage, but they’ll also protect bears,” National Wildlife Research Center wildlife biologist Dr. Stewart Breck said.

Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths

Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Do not attract other wildlife by feeding them, such as deer, turkeys or small mammals.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, make noise to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use.

Clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.

If you have fruit trees, don’t allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible.

Don’t store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, and hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.

If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear-aware.

Keep garage doors closed.

CPW has created the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant to help protect both bears and people. The grant would provide funding to communities looking to reduce human-bear conflicts.

Applicants can apply by May 6 at 5 p.m. for grants between $50,000 and $500,000. To apply, visit CPW’s website.