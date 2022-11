(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bear Creek Nature Center is hosting its annual “Bear Creek by Candlelight” from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Bear Creek Nature Center invites the public to join Peppergrass Band for season songs, eat a chili dinner provided by Texas Roadhouse, put together crafts, visit Santa, and stroll the luminaria trail.

Courtesy: Bear Creek Nature Center

The event is $8 per person, which includes a chili dinner, cookies, hot chocolate and all activities. Pre-register for specific times in the night.