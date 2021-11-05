Bear Creek Nature Center releases holiday event lineup

Oprah’s Favorite Things features a few books co-authored by Oprah, including a daily self-reflection planner and a book that discusses trauma, hope and healing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Bear Creek Nature Center has released its holiday event line-up for families in the area who wish to participate!

All programs require pre-registration, and in light of COVID-19, all programs are subject to cancellation. To check the status of your desired event, please call the center or check the website.

Bear Creek by Candlelight – Friday, Dec. 3, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Join us for Bear Creek Nature Center’s annual holiday celebration! Walk on luminary-lit nature trails, enjoy live music, chili dinner from Texas Roadhouse, Santa Claus and festive crafts.

Pre-register for specific times. $7 per member / $8 per nonmember.

December Forest Bathing Walk with Summer Lajoie at Listening Pines – Saturday, Dec. 4, 1:00 -3:30 p.m.

Experience the therapeutic practice of Shinrinyoku and awaken your senses with a slow, mindful walk through the woods and a beautiful tea ceremony.

For more information on Forest Bathing www.listeningpines.com. $20 per member / $30 per nonmember.

COS Then & Now – Wednesday, Dec. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Colorado photographer Mike Pach of 3 Peaks Photography is celebrating Colorado Springs’ 150th Anniversary with his own “then and now” photography project, which celebrates Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial and educates the public about the history of the area. Mike has replicated photos from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, the Pikes Peak Library District and other archives in his own way while showcasing people who are doing amazing things in our community. Free to attend. Books for purchase.

Kids’ Morning at Bear Creek – Saturday, Dec. 11, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Caregivers– Enjoy a morning to yourself while your child (ages 6-11) spends the morning at Bear Creek hiking, playing games, and creating a festive ornament. Lunch is included.

$15 per member/ $20 per nonmember child. Prepaid registration required.

Bear Creek Nature Center Audubon Christmas Bird Count – Saturday, Dec. 18, 8:00 a.m. – Noon

All are welcome for Bear Creek Regional Park’s portion of 2021’s Christmas Bird Count. Be prepared for cold, snow and icy trails. Limited group size, pre-registration required.

$5 recommended donation for birdseed & feeders.

Gingerbread Habitat Decorating – Saturday, Dec. 18, 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Join us as we learn about the different animal habitats at Bear Creek Nature Center while decorating a gingerbread habitat kit of your own (this is a nature twist on the traditional gingerbread house).

Pre-register for specific times. $15 per member kit/$20 per nonmember kit.